Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 939,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 742,019 shares.The stock last traded at $14.90 and had previously closed at $14.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASC

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $628.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 33.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 253.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.