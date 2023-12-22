X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.71

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 506514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,987,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 383,464 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 158,041 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

About X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.