VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.47

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 91195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $690.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 196,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.