Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $142.80

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.80 and last traded at $142.76, with a volume of 28382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. Westlake had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Westlake by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

