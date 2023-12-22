ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.66

Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.66 and last traded at $116.66, with a volume of 7574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average is $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.09.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.