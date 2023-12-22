CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.52

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.52 and last traded at $62.41, with a volume of 95394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $682,921 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 56.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in CBIZ by 136.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

