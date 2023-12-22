Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.45

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.45 and last traded at $41.33, with a volume of 13031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $643.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $58.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

