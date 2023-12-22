NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.15

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.15 and last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 97323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

NMI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after buying an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,356,000 after buying an additional 162,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NMI by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,575,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after buying an additional 134,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NMI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,595,000 after buying an additional 83,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

