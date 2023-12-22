Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.350-14.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 billion. Cintas also updated its FY24 guidance to $14.35-14.65 EPS.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $589.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $591.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.25.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $542.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

