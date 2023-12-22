BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

BB opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on BB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

