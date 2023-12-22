Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $61.63 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

