Parke Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. Parke Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.52 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 26.87%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $94,071.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,752.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

