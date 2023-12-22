O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total value of $959,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ORLY traded up $7.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $957.55. 243,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,906. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,005.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $955.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $941.22. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

