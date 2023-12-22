Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.04 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,124,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,895,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,520,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,729,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KVUE. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 729,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,919,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

