Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.38 Million in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 320,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 119,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,582. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.48.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

