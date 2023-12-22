Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.20. The company had a trading volume of 111,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,641. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

