Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.86. 11,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,104. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.