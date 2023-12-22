Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,819 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,484 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.66. 396,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,791,199. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

