Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.56. 120,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,717. The company has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.40 and its 200-day moving average is $213.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

