Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,305.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,138. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,094.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,011.03. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,348.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,188.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.