Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,039 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after buying an additional 3,292,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after buying an additional 1,684,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,962,000 after buying an additional 1,398,257 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,816,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.48. The stock had a trading volume of 21,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,799. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $78.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,501.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,753,919. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

