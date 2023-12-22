LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $222.61. 14,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $257.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.73.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

