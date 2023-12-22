Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 499 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,931. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $76.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.