Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,451 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,451 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of XPO by 292.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.54. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $90.78.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.48.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

