Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 104.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,266 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 78,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

