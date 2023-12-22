Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,306 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $56.53. The company had a trading volume of 103,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,689. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

