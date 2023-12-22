Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,609,000 after buying an additional 78,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,263,000 after buying an additional 121,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after buying an additional 112,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,102,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

PXF traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $47.21. 5,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,547. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $47.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

