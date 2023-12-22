Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Trading 4% Higher

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report) rose 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €275.50 ($299.46) and last traded at €275.50 ($299.46). Approximately 4,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €265.00 ($288.04).
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €222.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €255.92.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
