Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on January 17th

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

PKBK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,697. Parke Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $237.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $94,071.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,752.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 305,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

