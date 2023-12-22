VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Trading Down 0.9%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $31.55. 108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.2183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

