VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Trading Down 0.9%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $31.55. 108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.
The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.2183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%.
The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
