Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 30,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 19,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Titan Mining Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24. The firm has a market cap of C$47.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.42.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and extracts mineral properties. The company explores for zinc. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States. The company was formerly known as Triton Mining Corporation and changed its name to Titan Mining Corporation in November 2016.

