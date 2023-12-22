Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Down 6%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.24. 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 23,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Ximen Mining Stock Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.