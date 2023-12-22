STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Shares Down 2.5%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.56. Approximately 100,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 145,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

STEP Energy Services Stock Up 3.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.87. The company has a market cap of C$265.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85.

In related news, Director Edward David Lafehr purchased 10,000 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.22 per share, with a total value of C$42,200.00. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

