Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Shares Down 1.3%

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.22 and last traded at $44.24. Approximately 54,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $581.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02.

Get Motley Fool 100 Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000.

About Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.