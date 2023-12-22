Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

NASDAQ GSBC traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,019. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $61.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.48 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 24.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

