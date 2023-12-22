Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Ocean Outdoor Limited (LON:OOUT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.20 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.13). 169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 54,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.13 ($0.13).

Ocean Outdoor Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £5.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78.

About Ocean Outdoor

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

