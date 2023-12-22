Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.70. 137,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,420. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $67.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

