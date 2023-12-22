Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on January 15th

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of CNE stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$6.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,350. The stock has a market cap of C$231.88 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.27 and a 12 month high of C$12.55.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.62. Canacol Energy had a net margin of 60.83% and a return on equity of 77.02%. The company had revenue of C$106.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canacol Energy will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital downgraded Canacol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canacol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canacol Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

