WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.85

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.85 and last traded at $57.81, with a volume of 3871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.63.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $799.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

