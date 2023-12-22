SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.97

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.97 and last traded at $48.92, with a volume of 184271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

