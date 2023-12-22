SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.37

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.37 and last traded at $42.31, with a volume of 577958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.04.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,779,000 after purchasing an additional 893,257 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,501,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,179 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 93.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,998,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,616,000 after purchasing an additional 963,341 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,860,000 after acquiring an additional 31,298 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 797,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 466,801 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

