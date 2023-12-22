Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.63

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.63 and last traded at $54.53, with a volume of 19640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $711.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.