X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.16

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.16 and last traded at $44.14, with a volume of 43352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99.

Get X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USSG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1,771.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $829,000.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.