Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WBD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

