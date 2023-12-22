iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.68 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

