HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,865 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 25.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Salesforce by 20.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $3,974,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,443,066.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $3,974,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,443,066.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 860,552 shares of company stock worth $195,997,433. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $267.28 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $268.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.04 and a 200 day moving average of $217.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $258.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

