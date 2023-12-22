HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,554 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 50.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

