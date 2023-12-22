Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,086 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,096 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,989 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,542,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $488,000.

FLOT opened at $50.55 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

