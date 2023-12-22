Wanchain Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $47.40 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00101294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00022020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00025776 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,461,334 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

