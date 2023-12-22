Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.31

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 68177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPG. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $218,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,025,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

